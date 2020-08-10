Equity schemes clock largest outflows in 7 years as redemptions pick up

Equity schemes saw the largest net outflows in seven years, with outflows reaching Rs 2,480 crore in July. Industry analysts attributed the redemptions to high net worth investors (HNIs) booking profits amid market run-up. “This can be attributed to profit-booking by HNIs and also some investors waiting on sidelines,” said N S Venkatesh, chief executive of Association of Mutual Funds in India.

Redemptions in equity schemes were up by 22 per cent at Rs 16,622 crore in July. That month the frontline index Nifty gained over seven per cent. Since March lows, the 50-share ...