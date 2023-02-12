JUST IN
Domestic market ownership rises for 5th quarter in a row to 24.44% in Dec
Six of top-10 firms lose Rs 49,231 crore in m-cap; HUL biggest laggard
Macro data, global cues to guide markets this week, say analysts
Sebi proposes to enhance role, accountability of mutual fund trustees
Adani Group firms pledge shares for lenders of AEL: SBICAP Trustee
Tight liquidity makes Adani Group dollar bonds a tough buy or sell
Sebi issues consultation paper on role, obligations of mutual fund trustees
Sebi proposes changes in norms pertaining to non-convertible securities
Indore civic body green bond subscribed 5.4 times on the first day
Sensex snaps 2-day winning run amid weak global cues; metal stocks weigh
You are here: Home » Markets Â» News
March heat to determine wheat crop this year in in North India: Experts
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

European banks operating in India seek 2-year breather for ESMA deadline

Resolution between ESMA, RBI before May 1, 2023 seen as unlikely

Topics
RBI | Europe | Banks

Bhaskar Dutta  |  Mumbai 

Bank, Banks, foreign banks

European banks operating in India have requested regulators in their home countries and the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) to extend the deadline by two years for de-recognising the Clearing Corporation of India (CCIL), sources said.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on RBI

First Published: Sun, February 12 2023. 20:07 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.