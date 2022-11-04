JUST IN
Business Standard

ESMA-Indian regulators logjam: European banks' loss may be US peers' gain

FPIs may switch to custodians backed by American banks for India exposure

Topics
FPIs | Banks | Europe

Samie Modak  |  Mumbai 

FPIs
Custodians are essentially global banks that form a vital link when it comes to providing FPIs access to a foreign market

The derecognition of domestic clearing corporations by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) may come as a bonus for US-based banks providing custodial services for foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) to gain access to the Indian market. The move by the financial markets regulator of the European Union (EU) would mean Europe-based banks can no longer act as custodians in India come April 2023.

First Published: Fri, November 04 2022. 20:01 IST

