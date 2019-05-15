Exchanges penalise Jet Airways and Adani Ports for non-compliance

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the BSE cracked the whip on several listed firms that had failed to comply with listing regulations on Wednesday. Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, Jet Airways, IL&FS Engineering and Construction Company; Bharat Petroleum Corporation, MOIL, and SJVN were among the firms that were penalised.

The exchanges imposed fines between Rs 100 and Rs 4,50,000 on these firms for breach of different listing regulations. Market experts said while the fine amount was paltry, the action would send a strong message to listed companies to comply with the ...