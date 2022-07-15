F&O Strategy: Nandish Shah recommends a Bull Spread on BEL for July expiry

Bull Spread strategy on BEL

Buy BEL (28-July Expiry) 240 Call at Rs 6.15 & simultaneously sell 250 Call at Rs 2.85

Lot Size 3,800

Cost of the strategy Rs 3.3 (Rs 12,540 per strategy)

Maximum profit Rs 25,460 If BEL closes at or above 250 on 28 July expiry

Breakeven Point Rs 243.3

Rationales:

We have seen long build up in the BEL futures, where we have seen 4 per cent addition in Open Interest with price rising by 1.8 per cent.

Stock price has broken out of the daily line chart where it closes at highest level since 27-June 2022.

Stock price has been forming bullish higher bottom higher top candle stick pattern on the weekly chart.

Oscillators like RSI and MFI are in rising mode and placed above 50 on the daily chart, indicating strength in the current uptrend.

Disclaimer: Nandish Shah is Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities. He doesn't hold any position in the stock. Views are personal.

