FIIs' pumped out $13.5 bn from Indian equity market since Oct 2021

-
ALSO READ
Motilal Oswal expects India's real GDP growth to be 20% YoY in Q1
Expect real GDP growth of 7 to 8% in 2Q FY22, says Motilal Oswal
'We're at the beginning of a new bull cycle', says Motilal Oswal
Oil on the boil: Prices, demand-supply dynamics, and the way ahead
Macro data, global trends to dictate stock markets this week: Analysts
-
Higher bond yields as well as a potential US Fed rate hike sparked a global risk-off sentiment, leading to elevated FII outflows in India, said Motilal Oswal Financial Services.
According to the brokerage house, $13.5 billion in FIIs' outflows have taken place in the secondary markets since October 2021.
"Domestic equities have also borne the brunt of rich valuations after a relentless rally post the bottom in March 2020," the brokerage house said.
"While the Nifty-50 has corrected just 8 per cent from its October 2021 peak thus far, it is hiding the stress in the broader markets."
Besides, it cited concerns around the cost of "equities going up" has taken a brutal toll on high growth stocks belonging to the Tech domain, with recently listed digital IPOs coming off 25-50 per cent off their recent highs.
"The spike in crude oil prices to $90 per barrel has further soured sentiment in India."
Furthermore, it said that with ultra-easy monetary policy set to reverse the course globally and in India, "we expect the equity markets to remain volatile as they adjust to the higher cost of the capital environment".
"This, in our view, would keep testing the expensive valuation multiples enjoyed by a section of the market in question. This is truer for companies that lack profit or cash flow visibility in the near future - as rising interest rates would suppress the valuations of companies where positive cash flows have been modelled only into the distant future."
--IANS
rv/ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU