Business Standard

Five of top-10 firms lose Rs 1.67 trn in m-cap; RIL biggest drag

The combined market valuation of five of the 10 most valued firms eroded by Rs 1,67,602.73 crore last week, with Reliance Industries taking the biggest hit

Topics
market valuation | Reliance Industries | RIL market valuation

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Reliance Industries

The combined market valuation of five of the 10 most valued firms eroded by Rs 1,67,602.73 crore last week, with Reliance Industries taking the biggest hit.

Last week, the Sensex lost 686.83 or 1.09 per cent amid an overall weak trend in equities.

While Reliance Industries, TCS, Infosys, Bharti Airtel and ICICI Bank were the laggards from the top-10 pack, Hindustan Unilever, HDFC Bank, Adani Enterprises, SBI and HDFC emerged as the gainers.

The valuation of Reliance Industries tumbled by Rs 76,821.01 crore to reach Rs 17,65,173.47 crore.

Tata Consultancy Services' market capitalisation (mcap) declined by Rs 53,641.69 to Rs 12,04,797.55 crore.

The valuation of Infosys eroded by Rs 29,330.33 crore to Rs 6,60,184.76 crore and that of Bharti Airtel fell by Rs 7,705.08 crore to Rs 4,64,529.84 crore.

ICICI Bank's mcap diminished by Rs 104.62 crore to Rs 6,49,102.84 crore.

However, Hindustan Unilever (HUL) added Rs 24,882.17 crore, taking its market valuation to Rs 6,39,370.77.

HDFC Bank's valuation jumped Rs 13,493.73 crore to Rs 9,09,600.11 crore and that of Adani Enterprises advanced Rs 8,475.91 crore to Rs 4,55,521.65 crore.

State Bank of India's mcap grew by Rs 7,942.90 crore to Rs 5,50,157.69 crore and HDFC gained Rs 1,129.55 crore to Rs 4,86,755.77 crore.

Reliance Industries retained its top spot in the list of most valued firms, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys, ICICI Bank, HUL, State Bank of India, HDFC, Bharti Airtel and Adani Enterprises.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sun, December 11 2022. 13:42 IST

