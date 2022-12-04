JUST IN
NSE launches new Nifty Bharat Bond Index: Check details here
Busy buying: FPIs bet big on India and Asia in November, shows data
Sensex, Nifty snap eight-day winning streak ahead of US jobs data
Bajaj Hindustan Sugar zooms 20% on payment of entire overdues
Venus Pipes gains 6% as Himalaya Finance buys 5 mn shares via open market
Auto shares trade weak post November sales; Eicher, M&M down up to 3%
Will one-licence regime revive trend in insurance stocks? Chart check here
Risk-reward favourable for Paytm; may rise more than 100% in 1 yr: Analysts
How will the Kirit Parikh panel-gas reforms impact related companies?
Tata Steel hits over 3-month high in a weak market; stock up 6% in 4 days
You are here: Home » Markets » News
Gold price up by Rs 550, trading at Rs 53,730; silver rises by Rs 700
Business Standard

Mcap of 8 of top-10 most valued firms climb Rs 1.15 trn; RIL biggest winner

Eight of the top-10 most valued firms together added Rs 1,15,837 crore in market valuation last week, with Reliance Industries emerging as the biggest gainer

Topics
Market news | Reliance Industries | Nifty

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Reliance Industries
Reliance Industries

Eight of the top-10 most valued firms together added Rs 1,15,837 crore in market valuation last week, with Reliance Industries emerging as the biggest gainer.

From the top-10 pack, HDFC twins were the only laggards.

Last week, the BSE benchmark jumped 574.86 points or 0.92 per cent. The benchmark had settled above 63,000-level for the first time ever on Wednesday.

The market valuation of Reliance Industries jumped Rs 71,462.28 crore to Rs 18,41,994.48 crore.

Hindustan Unilever's market capitalisation (mcap) gained Rs 18,491.28 crore to Rs 6,14,488.60 crore.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) added Rs 18,441.62 crore taking its valuation to Rs 12,58,439.24 crore.

The valuation of Infosys climbed Rs 3,303.5 crore to Rs 6,89,515.09 crore and that of Adani Enterprises rallied Rs 2,063.4 crore to Rs 4,47,045.74 crore.

Bharti Airtel's mcap grew by Rs 1,140.46 crore to Rs 4,72,234.92 crore and that of ICICI Bank jumped Rs 845.21 crore to Rs 6,49,207.46 crore.

State Bank of India added Rs 89.25 crore to take its mcap to Rs 5,42,214.79 crore.

However, HDFC Bank's valuation declined by Rs 5,417.55 crore to Rs 8,96,106.38 crore and that of HDFC dipped by Rs 2,282.41 crore to Rs 4,85,626.22 crore.

Reliance Industries ruled the chart of the top-10 most valued firms followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys, ICICI Bank, Hindustan Unilever, State Bank of India, HDFC, Bharti Airtel and Adani Enterprises.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Market news

First Published: Sun, December 04 2022. 11:56 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.