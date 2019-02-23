Fixed-maturity plans mop-up likely to take hit amid debt turmoil

New fund offerings of fixed-maturity plans (FMPs) are likely to be hit hard this quarter in the light of the current turmoil in the debt market. The period between January and March typically sees an uptick in the launch of FMPs — last year mutual funds (MFs) collected more than Rs 10,000 crore through these plans.

This year the collections are expected to be far lower: The month and a half to February 15 fetched the industry an estimated Rs 1,200-1,500 crore by way of FMPs. High interest rates make FMPs attractive at this juncture. Three-year AAA-rated papers are yielding more than ...