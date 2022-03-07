JUST IN
Business Standard

BSE FMCG index nears 52-week low; Dabur, Godrej Consumer slips up to 9%

HUL hit a fresh 52-week low of Rs 1,942, down 4% in intra-day trade today. The stock has tanked 15% in the past two weeks.

Buzzing stocks | Dabur | Godrej Consumer

SI Reporter  |  Mumbai 

FMCG
Personal-care products maker CavinKare will also raise the prices of its shampoos and skin care products by 2-3 per next month

Shares of fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies continued to reel under pressure with most of the frontline stocks from the sector trading at their respective 52-week lows as operating environment in the near-term is likely to remain challenging due to rising commodity inflation.

Godrej Consumer Products plunged 9 per cent, while Emami and Dabur India slipped 7 per cent and 6 per cent, respectively, on the BSE in Monday’s intra-day trade. Britannia Industries, Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Health Care, CCL Products, Marico and Hindustan Unilever (HUL) were down between 4 per cent and 5 per cent on the BSE.

The S&P BSE FMCG index hit a 10-month low of 12,355, down 3 per cent in intra-day trade. It was trading close to its 52-week low of 12,091 hit on March 15, 2021. In the past one month, the index has fallen 9 per cent in line with the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex. Including HUL, Britannia Industries, Dabur India and Gillette India, total eight stocks from the index hit their respective 52-week lows today.

FMCG market growth is soft with rural volume pressure more acute than that of urban markets. The near-term operating environment remains challenging, with higher inflation expected sequentially.

Among the individual stocks, HUL hit a fresh 52-week low of Rs 1,942, down 4 per cent in intra-day trade today. In the past two weeks, the stock tanked 15 per cent, as compared to a 9 per cent decline in the S&P BSE Sensex.

Analysts at HDFC Securities said near-term demand outlook for HUL continues to be a concern, with rural India witnessing an inflation-led slowdown. Elevated input costs, besides slowing down growth, continued to impact the gross margin, which contracted by 186bps year-on-year in December quarter (Q3FY22). Given the inflationary environment, the brokerage firm expects the gross margin pressure to continue in H1FY23 despite staggered price hikes.

COMPANY LATEST PREV CLOSE LOSS(%)
Godrej Consumer 667.75 725.30 -7.9
Dabur India 507.30 539.45 -6.0
P & G Hygiene 14170.05 14970.35 -5.4
DCM Shriram 958.55 1012.50 -5.3
CCL Products 385.05 406.55 -5.3
Britannia Inds. 3200.00 3371.35 -5.1
Bombay Burmah 889.00 934.65 -4.9
Emami 455.25 478.00 -4.8
Tilaknagar Inds. 66.80 69.95 -4.5
DFM Foods 235.10 246.05 -4.5
Globus Spirits 1317.35 1377.30 -4.4
AVT Natural Prod 87.10 91.05 -4.3
Marico 481.05 500.65 -3.9
Bannari Amm.Sug. 2198.00 2286.10 -3.9
Heritage Foods 301.15 312.40 -3.6
Hind. Unilever 1947.65 2019.90 -3.6
Tasty Bite Eat. 11238.05 11639.05 -3.5
Varun Beverages 901.40 931.85 -3.3
Gillette India 4933.00 5099.25 -3.3
United Breweries 1297.70 1339.05 -3.1

First Published: Mon, March 07 2022. 13:54 IST

