Former NSE MD Chitra Ramakrishna moves SAT against Sebi colocation order

-
ALSO READ
Appellate tribunal asks NSE to transfer Rs 687 cr to Sebi within two weeks
Co-location scam: NSE execs under radar, CBI says may expand scope of probe
SAT refuses further relief to OPG Securities in NSE co-location case
Strong grounds to contest Sebi order in co-location case, says NSE
Former NSE CEO Ravi Narain gets interim relief by SAT in co-location case
-
Sebi had also passed similar directives against Ramkrishna’s predecessor Ravi Narain. Narain has already moved SAT and obtained partial relief against the Sebi order. Most other entities, including NSE and its current staffers, against whom Sebi had passed directives, have also moved SAT and obtained partial relief.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU