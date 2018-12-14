Fortis Healthcare cracks 14% as SC puts sale to IHH on hold; recovers later

-
Shares of Fortis Healthcare fell as much as 14 per cent to Rs 130 apiece on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in the intra-day trade after the Supreme Court put company's sale to IHH on hold.
Earlier, the Malaysian firm IHH Healthcare Berhad made an open offer to acquire additional 26 per cent stake in Fortis Healthcare which was scheduled to commence on December 18 and close on January 1, 2019, as per the regulatory filing. READ MORE HERE
Earlier on November 13, Fortis Healthcare said it had issued 235.3 million equity shares through preferential allotment to IHH Healthcare Berhad for around Rs 40 billion, a move that helps the Malaysian firm take 31.1 per cent stake in the company. The allotment was done at Rs 170 per share.
On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock has slipped 5.5 per cent. At 11:35 am, the stock was trading at Rs 142.60, down 5.94 per cent.
