JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » News

HDIL, Oberoi Realty, DLF: Three realty stocks looking good on the charts
Business Standard

Fortis Healthcare cracks 14% as SC puts sale to IHH on hold; recovers later

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock has slipped 5.5 per cent. At 11:35 am, the stock was trading at Rs 142.60, down 5.94 per cent.

SI Reporter  |  New Delhi 

A Fortis hospital building is pictured in New Delhi
A Fortis hospital building is pictured in New Delhi | Photo: Reuters

Shares of Fortis Healthcare fell as much as 14 per cent to Rs 130 apiece on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in the intra-day trade after the Supreme Court put company's sale to IHH on hold.

Earlier, the Malaysian firm IHH Healthcare Berhad made an open offer to acquire additional 26 per cent stake in Fortis Healthcare which was scheduled to commence on December 18 and close on January 1, 2019, as per the regulatory filing. READ MORE HERE

Earlier on November 13, Fortis Healthcare said it had issued 235.3 million equity shares through preferential allotment to IHH Healthcare Berhad for around Rs 40 billion, a move that helps the Malaysian firm take 31.1 per cent stake in the company. The allotment was done at Rs 170 per share.

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock has slipped 5.5 per cent. At 11:35 am, the stock was trading at Rs 142.60, down 5.94 per cent.

First Published: Fri, December 14 2018. 11:37 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements