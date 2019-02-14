Fortis Healthcare, Jet Airways, YES Bank and MMTC to watch out for

Investors on Thursday are likely to keep an eye on the wholesale price index (WPI) inflation numbers for January 2019, which will be released later in the day. Apart from this, corporate results for December quarter, stock-specific action, movement of rupee against the US dollar, crude oil prices and Sino-US tariff talks will influence market sentiment.

At 08:19 am, Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) traded 29 points or 0.27 per cent lower at 10,774, indicating a tepid start for the Nifty50 back home.

Here's a look at the top stocks that may remain in focus today -

Earnings today: Over 750 companies are slated to release their financial results for December quarter. Some of the notable names include Ashok Leyland, B.A.G.Films & Media, Deepak Fertilisers, Eveready Industries, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, HDIL, Indiabulls Real Estate, Infibeam Avenues, Jet Airways,

Fortis Healthcare: on Wednesday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 180.11 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2018, mainly on account of exceptional losses.

Jet Airways: deal is likely to be finalised by March, said a Business Standard report.The Jet restructuring would mean three board seats going to Etihad as it may turn out to be the largest shareholder, the report added.

YES Bank: YES Bank on Wednesday said the RBI has not found any divergence in the asset classification and provisioning done by the lender during 2017-18.

DHFL: The company on Wednesday said its CEO Harshil Mehta has decided to resign from his position with immediate effect.

Axis Bank: Investors gave a thumbs up to the offer for sale (OFS) of Axis Bank. According to data available on the exchanges at 7 pm, the OFS was subscribed 3.68 times on Wednesday, the second day of the offer.

IndusInd Bank: Private lender IndusInd Bank plans to raise up to $1 billion (about Rs 7,000 crore) through medium term notes (MTNs) to meet its funding requirements. It would also raise up to Rs 3,000 crore thro­ugh Tier I and Tier II bonds.