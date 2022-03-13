FPI selling continues for 6th month; net outflows at Rs 45,608 cr in March

-
ALSO READ
What is the difference between FDI and FPI?
FPIs turn net buyers of equities in Jan so far; invest Rs 3,202 cr
Sebi proposes to allow FPIs to participate in commodity derivatives market
Omicron scare, FPI sell-off: Here's what spooked the markets on Monday
AI sale: PSUs set for rerating, divestment agenda gets a push, say analysts
-
Continuing their selling spree for the sixth straight month, overseas investors have pulled out a net Rs 45,608 crore from the Indian markets in March so far.
Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) fear that India would be impacted more by commodity price hikes, particularly in crude oil, since India is a major importer, said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.
As per depositories data, FPIs pulled out Rs 41,168 crore from equities, Rs 4,431 crore from the debt segment and Rs 9 crore from hybrid instruments, taking the total net outflow between March 2-11 to Rs 45,608 crore.
This is the sixth consecutive month of FPI outflows from the Indian markets.
The selling is mainly confined to financials and IT since these segments constitute the bulk of assets under the custody of FPIs, Vijayakumar noted.
"An important takeaway from FPI selling is that it is not impacting all segments. For instance, FPIs sold IT stocks worth Rs 10,984 crore in February, but in March IT is one of the best performing sectors," he added.
Nimish Shah, Chief Investment Officer, Listed Investments, Waterfield Advisors, said the dollar has been gaining strength since August-September 2021 and the interest rates in the US have moved up now.
The geopolitical crisis has also moved market flows and shifted sentiment from risk-on to risk-off, resulting in withdrawals from most emerging market economies, he pointed out.
Shrikant Chouhan, Head - Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities, said other than Thailand, all other emerging markets have witnessed outflows till date in March.
"Taiwan, South Korea, Indonesia and Philippines witnessed FPI outflows to the tune of USD 7,089 million, USD 2,665 million, USD 426 million and USD 26 million, respectively. On the other hand Thailand witnessed inflows of USD 102 million," he said.
As per Shah, sectors like IT, pharma, banks and auto ancillary would do well going forward.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU