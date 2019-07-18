FPIs may set up SPVs in Mauritius, Singapore to avoid surcharge hike

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) are exploring options to route their investment through corporate structures in countries such as Mauritius, Singapore, France, and the Netherlands to bypass the additional surcharge levied in the Union Budget.

The government on Thursday ruled out a rollback of the “super-rich” tax on FPIs organised as trusts or association of persons. This could affect 40-50 per cent of the FPIs. “FPIs are looking at forming special purpose vehicles (SPVs) in regions such as the Mauritius, Singapore, the Netherlands, and France for investing in India. ...