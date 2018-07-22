FPIs extend selling; pull out Rs 20 bn in July on fuel prices, weak rupee

Continuing their selling spree, have pulled out over Rs 20 billion (Rs 2,000 crore) from the capital this month so far on and a depreciating

The latest sell-off comes after foreign portfolio (FPIs) withdrew over Rs 610 billion (Rs 61,000 crore) from the capital in the last three months (April to June). Prior to that, overseas had infused Rs 26.6 billion (Rs 2,661 crore) in March.

As per data compiled by depositories, net outflow in the debt stood at Rs 11.73 billion (Rs 1,173 crore) during July 2-20, while the same in equity was at Rs 858 crore, resulting in a net withdrawal of Rs 20.31 billion (Rs 2,031 crore).

"Selling by FPIs in the Indian debt markets could be attributed to higher which fans fear that the may stoke further.

This, in turn, could widen the country's current account deficit thus putting pressure on the which has already depreciated almost 8 per cent since the end of January this year," said Himanshu Srivastava, senior research analyst, at Morningstar.

"Additionally, tightening of policy back in the US also does not augur well for the Indian debt markets. This trend may continue given there are expectations that the may hike rates further," he added.

Explaining about outflows from equity markets, Srivastava said higher crude oil prices, increasing retail inflation, depreciating against the US dollar, high chances of further rate hikes by the and fear of global trade war are the key factors behind the trend.

ALSO READ: FPIs withdraw Rs 55 bn from markets in June so far on trade war worries