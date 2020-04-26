Franklin fiasco puts the spotlight on risks in shorter-tenure debt schemes

The Franklin Templeton episode has brought to the fore risks that can emanate in shorter-tenure debt schemes that strive to eke out extra returns by taking credit risks. The 6 schemes wound up by Franklin Templeton include Franklin India Short Term Income Plan, Franklin India Ultra Short Bond Fund and Franklin India Low Duration Fund, which invested in papers of less than three years duration.

The assets of the six schemes totalled Rs 30,854 crore as of March 31, of which 67 per cent was in the above three schemes. More than one-third of the amount was in the Ultra Short ...