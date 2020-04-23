Franklin MF shuts 6 debt schemes over redemption pressure, liquidity crunch

Mutual Fund (MF) on Thursday decided to wind up six of its debt schemes oriented towards high-yield investments -- with combined asset base of Rs 25,856 crore -- citing continued redemption pressure and lack of liquidity in debt amid lockdown and pandemic.

“In the current environment, it has been difficult to generate liquidity, especially for credit papers, which are lower on the credit curve,” said Sanjay Sapre, president at MF.

As the cost of generating liquidity in such funds would have had a negative impact on exiting investors, the fund house decided to take the call. “Significantly reduced liquidity in the Indian for most debt securities and unprecedented levels of redemptions following the Covid-19 outbreak and lockdown has compelled us to take this decision,” Sapre said.

The schemes being wound up include Low Duration Fund, Dynamic Accrual Fund, Credit Risk Fund, Short Term Income Fund, Ultra Short Bond Fund and India Income Opportunities Fund.





Market participants fear that the current situation can also impact other debt schemes. “Unlike banks, MFs don’t have the same manoeuvrability on their asset side. Tomorrow, investors can suddenly turn up and seek large redemption requests, which could impact the debt schemes, especially given the current illiquid environment,” said Dhirendra Kumar, chief executive officer of MF tracker, Value Research.

“ MF has deep retail penetration and some of the funds were popular among retirees given the potential high-yield generation,” he added.

According to industry participants, redemption pressures have continued in April so far, which is creating pain points in the Rs 22-trillion MF industry.

Meanwhile, MF distributors fear investors could start to withdraw their investments in large quantum from debt schemes, following Franklin Templeton’s move.

“Winding up of schemes suddenly puts brakes on withdrawals for investors, until and unless the fund is able to liquidate all its holding,” said a Mumbai-based independent financial advisor.

“The cash flow for investors will be affected. With the benefit of hindsight, it can be said that situation could have been managed better especially the concentrated investors made by Franklin Templeton MF,” said Amol Joshi, founder of Plan Rupee Investment Services.

According to industry participants, Franklin Templeton MF’s funds were popular among retirees given the higher-yield returns they could garner by investing in relatively lower-rated papers. This move could impact cash flow requirement of such investors.

The March redemption pressures on debt (MFs) were the highest for any fiscal-closing. A combination of hardening yields amid selling by foreign institutional investors and redemption pressure from corporate treasuries seeking to conserve cash in view of lockdown led to Rs 1.94 trillion exiting in March.



The high redemption pressures forced several debt funds to also borrow funds from banks to give exit to investors. As of March 31, 2020, Franklin Short Term Income Fund had 17.7 per cent of assets as net liabilities. Franklin Low Duration Fund and Franklin Ultra Short Bond Fund had 12.7 per cent and 7.1 per cent of scheme assets as net liabilities.

Market participants say the full redemption of the funds can take 6 to 12 months. Sapre said that the fund house would try and make payouts to investors on a staggered monthly-basis.