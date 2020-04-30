Franklin Templeton MF sees erosion in debt schemes, dip in asset size

The heightened investor concerns following the winding up of debt schemes by (FT) Mutual Fund (MF) is also taking a toll on other fixed-income schemes of the fund house, as both corporate bond funds and banking & PSU debt fund have seen a reduction of nearly 25% in their asset size in four business days since the wind-up announcement on April 23.

According to data, the assets under management of corporate bond fund stood at Rs 1,101 crore as of April 29,2020, which was 25.9 per cent lower than April 23 (Rs 1,486 crore), when the fund house announced the wind-up.

Banking & PSU debt fund has seen assets declining from 1,542 crores to Rs 1,134 crore in the same time-frame.

Industry experts say the move has made investors worried over their exposures to other fixed-income schemes of the fund house.

“Franklin had built strong franchises over the years, especially on the fixed-income credit-play side. Today, they stand the risk of losing market share in other funds due to sentimental reasons,” said Joydeep Sen, a consultant at Phillip Capital.

As of April 29, 2020, the fund house had Rs 34,140 crore of debt assets. The six wound-up schemes of Franklin accounted for 72 per cent of these assets at Rs 24,689 crore.

However, management of the fund house has sought to allay investor concerns with regards to other schemes.

"We have already generated a significant amount of liquidity in these portfolios to meet any redemption request we may receive," he said in a note to investors, while adding that these schemes invest in highly liquid instruments such as government securities, AAA-rated papers or cash & cash equivalents.

“This wind-up decision was unprecedented in the Indian MF industry and will have repercussions on fund house in near-term,” said a senior executive of a leading distribution platform.

Franklin MF was already seeing investors turn cautious towards its schemes, especially those with exposure to high-yield credit papers.

In the past six months, its asset base had shrunk by a third, from Rs 1.3 trillion in October to Rs 87,000 crore in March.

Short-term, Income Opportunities had 26% borrowing

Franklin India Short-Term Income Plan and Income Opportunities had reported 27.97 per cent and 26.36 per cent of scheme assets, respectively, as negative cash balances as of April 23, 2020.

The fund house in communication to investors has said borrowing in schemes will need to be paid out first, which will impact timelines of cash flows that would come to the investors, but not the value. Experts say the impact of redemption-related borrowing on the value of investments on residual investors, may get mitigated through accruals on debt papers.

“If accruals on debt papers continue and there is no sale of papers at stress valuations, the fund house will be able to offset the impact of liabilities,” said Vidya Bala, co-founder of primeinvestor.in

While the Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (Sebi) regulations only allow borrowing upto 20 per cent of scheme assets, the fund house had taken approval for higher limits from Sebi as a precautionary measure, following heavy redemption pressures in March.

For Credit Risk Fund, the negative cash balance was 16.19 per cent, Low Duration Fund had negative cash balance to the tune of 8.69 per cent, Ultra Short Bond Fund had 6.58 per cent, while Dynamic Accrual Fund had a negative cash balance of 1.41 per cent of scheme assets.