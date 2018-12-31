From ICICI Bank to Bajaj Finance, 10 stocks to beat the market in 2019

Indian equities were not a happy hunting ground for domestic investors in 2018 with most sectoral indices ending in the red while the benchmark indices delivered single-digit returns. Higher oil prices, a depreciating rupee, rising interest rates and a liquidity crisis for finance companies were some of the reasons.

For 2019, there are uncertainties related to outcome of general elections, the direction of fund flows and global growth worries. The Street also expects the investment cycle in India to take off led by rising capacity utilisation and lower rates which coupled with rural-led ...