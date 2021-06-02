FT MF says over Rs 14,500 cr returned to investors of 6 shuttered schemes

-
ALSO READ
What will a 'Yes' or 'No' vote mean for Franklin Templeton investors
Enforcement Directorate slaps money laundering case on Franklin MF
One year of FT MF debt saga: Asset manager sees 20% drop in holdings
SC orders Rs 9,122 cr payment to investors in Franklin's six shut schemes
Franklin Templeton case: HC sows seeds of democracy in governance of MFs
-
Franklin Templeton (FT) Mutual Fund on Wednesday said it has returned Rs 14,572 crore to unitholders of its six shuttered schemes.
This amounts to 58 per cent of the assets under management of the six schemes on April 23, 2020--when the fund house decided to wind up the debt schemes citing liquidity constraints. FT said it had another Rs 2,642 crore cash available for distribution.
The six schemes under winding up include Franklin India Ultra Short Bond Fund, Franklin India Low Duration Fund, Franklin India Short Term Income Plan, Franklin India Income Opportunities Fund, Franklin India Credit Risk Fund and Franklin India Dynamic Accrual Fund.
The amount distributed as on May 31 ranges between 26 per cent and 87 per cent of the AUM before the winding up decision.
Under the first disbursement in February, investors received Rs 9,122 crore, while Rs 2,962 crore were paid to investors during the week of April 12 and in the latest disbursement during the week of May 3, investors were paid Rs 2,489 crore.
In March, the Supreme Court accepted the standard operating procedure (SOP) finalised by SBI Mutual Fund to monetise assets and distribute the proceeds to unitholders of the six debt schemes of Franklin Templeton MF.
SBI MF has been appointed as the liquidator for the schemes under winding up by the Supreme Court.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU