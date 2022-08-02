Fuel prices: Check petrol-diesel rates in your city today, August 2

As per the latest notification by fuel retailers, the petrol and diesel rates remained unchanged on Tuesday. The fuel rates have been stable and untouched for more than 30 days. Of the four metro cities in India, Mumbai is selling the most fuel at the highest rates, with selling at Rs 106.31 per litre and for Rs 94.27 per litre.

In the national capital, fuel rates are relatively low at Rs 96.72 per litre for and Rs 89.62 per litre for . Coming to the next two metro cities, Chennai is comparatively better than Kolkata as it is selling at Rs 102.62 per litre and at Rs 94.24 per litre for diesel against Rs 106.03 and Rs 92.76 per litre for petrol and diesel respectively in Kolkata. Oil marketing companies are reportedly suffering a loss of Rs 13.08 per litre on petrol and Rs 24.09 on diesel fuel. India meets 80 per cent of its fuel demands through imports. in tech capitals are no different. While Hyderabad is selling petrol at Rs 109.64 and Diesel at Rs 97.8 a litre, petrol in Bangalore is at Rs 101.92 and diesel at Rs 87.87. Apart from these major cities, we have listed the general price of top oil corporations such as Indian Oil Corporation Limited, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited, and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited in major cities and UTs of India.