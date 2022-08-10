Fuel prices today: Check the prices of petrol, diesel in your city

-
-
Oil prices showed a downward trend as US crude inventories exhibited an unforeseen growth last week, implying a lower demand.
Though there had been ups and downs in global oil prices, US crude stocks are showing an upward trend as they increased by 2.2 million barrels for the week of August 5. Experts expected a 400,000-barrel drop in crude oil.
Despite fluctuations, the oil prices in India have been relatively stable and are not drastically increasing or decreasing. While petroleum prices are higher in metro cities and tier 1 cities, you can expect a reasonable price in some areas of North-eastern India and some union territories.
In metropolitan cities, Mumbai is selling the most expensive petrol at Rs 106.03 per litre, while diesel can be bought for Rs 94.27 per litre. Fuel prices are comparatively lower in Delhi, as you can buy at one-litre of petrol and Diesel at Rs 96.72 and Rs 89.62 on August 10.
Chennai is selling petrol at Rs 102.63 per litre, and Diesel at Rs 94.24 per litre, while petrol and diesel cost Rs 106.03 per litre and Rs 92.76 per litre in Kolkata. Since petrol-diesel prices depend on various factors, they get changed and updated every day.
Ganganagar, Rajasthan has the most expensive petrol and diesel at 113.3 and 98.07 rupees per litre respectively. However, Karaikal, Puducherry sells petrol at Rs 61.4 per litre and Diesel at Rs 55.17 per litre, making it the cheapest place to buy fuel.
Petrol-Diesel rates in metropolitan cities today
|Place
|Petrol(Rupees/Litre)
|Diesel(Rupees/Litre)
|New Delhi
|96.72
|89.62
|Kolkata
|106.03
|92.76
|Mumbai
|106.31
|94.27
|Chennai
|102.63
|94.24
Petrol-Diesel rates in Union territories today
|Place
|Petrol(Rupees/Litre)
|Diesel (Rupees/Litre)
|Port Blair
|84.1
|79.74
|Srinagar
|101.2
|86.5
|Chandigarh
|96.2
|84.26
|Jammu
|97.48
|83.24
|Daman and Diu
|95.26
|90.81
|Lakshwadeep
|107.71
|96.52
|Puducherry
|96.62
|86.4
|Ladakh
|101.22
|86.51
Petrol - Diesel rates in other cities today
|Place
|Petrol(Rupees/Litre)
|Diesel (Rupees/Litre)
|Gurgaon
|96.84
|89.72
|Noida
|96.6
|89.77
|Bangalore
|101.94
|87.89
|Bhubaneswar
|103.6
|95.15
|Hyderabad
|109.66
|97.82
|Jaipur
|109.39
|94.55
|Lucknow
|96.33
|89.53
|Patna
|107.24
|94.04
|Trivandrum
|107.87
|96.67
|Ranchi
|99.82
|84.63
|Agartala
|99.49
|88.44
|Itanagar
|93.29
|82.36
|Pune
|105.82
|92.35
|Imphal
|101.24
|87.16
|Kohima
|99.52
|87.59
|Aizawl
|95.88
|82.27
|Guwahati
|95.99
|83.92
|Panaji
|97.66
|90.21
|Shimla
|97.3
|83.14
The above-given graphs suggest that fuel prices are lower in tier 2 and tier 3 areas while more in tier 1, metros and semi-metros cities. The new price of crude oil will be updated by 8 pm IST and would determine the next fluctuations in the fuel prices.
