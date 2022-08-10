Fuel prices today: Check the prices of petrol, diesel in your city

Oil prices showed a downward trend as US crude inventories exhibited an unforeseen growth last week, implying a lower demand.

Though there had been ups and downs in global oil prices, US crude stocks are showing an upward trend as they increased by 2.2 million barrels for the week of August 5. Experts expected a 400,000-barrel drop in crude oil.

Despite fluctuations, the oil prices in India have been relatively stable and are not drastically increasing or decreasing. While petroleum prices are higher in metro cities and tier 1 cities, you can expect a reasonable price in some areas of North-eastern India and some union territories.

In metropolitan cities, is selling the most expensive at Rs 106.03 per litre, while can be bought for Rs 94.27 per litre. prices are comparatively lower in Delhi, as you can buy at one-litre of and at Rs 96.72 and Rs 89.62 on August 10.

is selling at Rs 102.63 per litre, and at Rs 94.24 per litre, while petrol and diesel cost Rs 106.03 per litre and Rs 92.76 per litre in . Since petrol- depend on various factors, they get changed and updated every day.

Ganganagar, Rajasthan has the most expensive petrol and diesel at 113.3 and 98.07 rupees per litre respectively. However, Karaikal, Puducherry sells petrol at Rs 61.4 per litre and Diesel at Rs 55.17 per litre, making it the cheapest place to buy .

Place Petrol(Rupees/Litre) Diesel(Rupees/Litre) 96.72 89.62 106.03 92.76 106.31 94.27 102.63 94.24

Place Petrol(Rupees/Litre) Diesel (Rupees/Litre) Port Blair 84.1 79.74 Srinagar 101.2 86.5 Chandigarh 96.2 84.26 Jammu 97.48 83.24 Daman and Diu 95.26 90.81 Lakshwadeep 107.71 96.52 Puducherry 96.62 86.4 Ladakh 101.22 86.51

Place Petrol(Rupees/Litre) Diesel (Rupees/Litre) Gurgaon 96.84 89.72 Noida 96.6 89.77 Bangalore 101.94 87.89 Bhubaneswar 103.6 95.15 Hyderabad 109.66 97.82 Jaipur 109.39 94.55 Lucknow 96.33 89.53 Patna 107.24 94.04 Trivandrum 107.87 96.67 Ranchi 99.82 84.63 Agartala 99.49 88.44 Itanagar 93.29 82.36 Pune 105.82 92.35 Imphal 101.24 87.16 Kohima 99.52 87.59 Aizawl 95.88 82.27 Guwahati 95.99 83.92 Panaji 97.66 90.21 Shimla 97.3 83.14





The above-given graphs suggest that prices are lower in tier 2 and tier 3 areas while more in tier 1, metros and semi-metros cities. The new price of crude oil will be updated by 8 pm IST and would determine the next fluctuations in the .