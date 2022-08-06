JUST IN
BPCL Q1 net loss at Rs 6,291 cr on holding fuel prices despite rise in cost

Net loss of Rs 6,290.8 crore in April-June compared with Rs 3,192.58 crore in the same period a year back, the company said in a statement.

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Photo: Reuters

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) on Saturday reported a net loss of Rs 6,291 crore in the first quarter of current fiscal on holding fuel prices despite rise in cost.

Revenue from operations rose to Rs 1.38 lakh crore from Rs 89,688.98 crore in April-June 2021.

The company earned USD 27.51 on turning every barrel of crude oil into fuel in the quarter as against USD 4.12 per barrel gross refining margin a year back.

But this was negated by losses that incurred because of holding fuel prices despite rising cost.

BPCL said it had a negative EBITDA of Rs 5,461.56 crore in Q1 versus a positive Rs 5,308.52 crore last year. EBITDA margin was at negative 4 per cent in Q1 FY 22-23 vs 6 per cent in Q1 FY 21-22.

Commenting on the performance, Vetsa Ramakrishna Gupta, Director (Finance), BPCL said, "BPCL refineries have performed exceptionally well supported by robust international cracks of petroleum products, resulting in the GRM going up."

The increase in market sales from 9.63 million tonnes in Q1 2021-22 to 11.76 million tonnes in Q1 2022-23 was mainly attributable to a low base effect as well as higher turnout at BPCL fuel stations.

"On an overall basis, despite robust GRM's, the company reported a net loss in the first quarter due to heavy losses in marketing business," he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, August 06 2022. 23:46 IST

