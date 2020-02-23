Fund pick: Axis Bluechip Fund is a consistent large-cap outperformer

Launched in January 2010, Axis Bluechip Fund featured among the top 30 percentile of the large-cap category in CRISIL Mutual Fund Ranking (CMFR) during the past three quarters ended December 2019. Shreyash Devalkar has been managing the fund since November 2016.

He has over 18 years of industry experience. During the past three years, assets under management (AUM) of the scheme increased over five times from Rs 1,943 crore in January 2017 to Rs 10,212 crore in December 2019. The investment objective of the scheme is to achieve long-term capital appreciation by investing in a ...