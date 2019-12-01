Fund Pick: Invesco India Contra has consistently outperformed its peers

Launched in April 2007, Invesco India Contra Fund featured in the top 30 percentile of the value/contra funds category of CRISIL Mutual Funds Ranking (CMFR) for the three quarters ended September 2019. Taher Badshah and Amit Ganatra have been managing the fund since January 2017 and August 2012, respectively.

The fund’s assets under management jumped over 15 times from Rs 295 crore in November 2016 to Rs 4,486 crore in October 2019. The objective of the scheme is to generate capital appreciation by investing predominantly in equity and equity-related instruments through ...