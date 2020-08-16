Fund pick: Invesco India Mid Cap is a consistent mid-cap outperformer

Invesco India Mid Cap Fund was launched in April 2007. It has featured in the top 30 percentile of the mid-cap category of the CRISIL Mutual Fund Ranking (CMFR) for the past three quarters ended June 2020.

The fund has been managed by Pranav Gokhale and Neelesh Dhamnaskar since March 2018 and July 2018, respectively. The month-end assets under management (AUM) of the fund increased over five times between August 2017 and July 2020, from Rs 173 crore to Rs 875 crore. The investment objective of the scheme is to generate capital appreciation by investing predominantly in mid-cap ...