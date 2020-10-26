Future Group stocks under pressure as deal with Reliance put on hold

Shares of Future Group companies were under pressure and fell by up to 9 per cent on the BSE in intra-day trade on Monday after Amazon won a favourable ruling for its plea in Singapore against the Kishore Biyani-headed group striking a deal with Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL). Future has been told not to proceed with its sale of shares to RIL till the outcome of the arbitration process; Business Standard reported quoting sources. CLICK HERE TO READ FULL REPORT Among individual stocks, slipped 9 per cent to Rs 70.55 on the BSE in intra-day trade. At 10:19 am, it was trading 5 per cent lower at Rs 73.75, as compared to 0.27 per cent decline in the S&P BSE Sensex.

“The company has received a communication from the Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC), enclosing an interim order of the Emergency Arbitrator in the arbitration proceedings under shareholders’ agreement between Amazon, Future Coupons Private Limited and the promoter group,” (FRL) said in exchange filing.

FRL is examining the communication and the order. It may be noted that FRL is not a party to the agreement under which Amazon has invoked arbitration proceedings, it said.

FRL has been legally advised that actions taken by the FRL/its board, which are in full compliance of the relevant agreements and eminently in the interest of all stakeholders cannot be held back in arbitration proceedings initiated under an agreement to which FRL is not a party.

As per the advice received by FRL, all relevant agreements are governed by Indian Law and provisions of Indian Arbitration Act for all intents and purposes and this matter raises several fundamental jurisdictional issues which go to the root of the matter. Accordingly, this order will have to be tested under the provisions of Indian Arbitration Act in an appropriate forum.

In any enforcement proceedings, FRL would take appropriate steps to ensure that the proposed transaction will proceed unhindered without any delay. Among other Future Group stocks, Future Consumer (Rs 7.54), Future Enterprises (Rs 9.53) and Future Supply Chain Solutions (Rs 91.20) were locked in 5 per cent lower circuit on the BSE. RIL, too, was trading 2 per cent lower at Rs 2,070 on the BSE. Reliance Retail Ventures Limited (RRVL) informed the stock exchange that it has entered into the transaction for acquisition of assets and business of under proper legal advice and the rights and obligations are fully enforceable under Indian Law. RRVL intends to enforce its rights and complete the transaction in terms of the scheme and agreement with Future group without any delay, it said. RRVL is a subsidiary of Reliance Industries Limited, and holding company of all the retail companies under the RIL Group.