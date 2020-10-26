JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » News

Polycab shares rally 6% on strong operational performance in Q2
Business Standard

Future Group stocks under pressure as deal with Reliance put on hold

Reliance Industries, too, dipped 2 per cent on the BSE

Topics
Future Group Kishore Biyani | Buzzing stocks | Markets

SI Reporter  |  Mumbai 

growth, profit, loss, revenue, share, value, stock, economy, returns, investment, gdp

Shares of Future Group companies were under pressure and fell by up to 9 per cent on the BSE in intra-day trade on Monday after Amazon won a favourable ruling for its plea in Singapore against the Kishore Biyani-headed group striking a deal with Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL). Future has been told not to proceed with its sale of shares to RIL till the outcome of the arbitration process; Business Standard reported quoting sources. CLICK HERE TO READ FULL REPORT

Among individual stocks, Future Retail slipped 9 per cent to Rs 70.55 on the BSE in intra-day trade. At 10:19 am, it was trading 5 per cent lower at Rs 73.75, as compared to 0.27 per cent decline in the S&P BSE Sensex.

“The company has received a communication from the Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC), enclosing an interim order of the Emergency Arbitrator in the arbitration proceedings under shareholders’ agreement between Amazon, Future Coupons Private Limited and the promoter group,” Future Retail (FRL) said in exchange filing.

FRL is examining the communication and the order. It may be noted that FRL is not a party to the agreement under which Amazon has invoked arbitration proceedings, it said.

FRL has been legally advised that actions taken by the FRL/its board, which are in full compliance of the relevant agreements and eminently in the interest of all stakeholders cannot be held back in arbitration proceedings initiated under an agreement to which FRL is not a party.

As per the advice received by FRL, all relevant agreements are governed by Indian Law and provisions of Indian Arbitration Act for all intents and purposes and this matter raises several fundamental jurisdictional issues which go to the root of the matter. Accordingly, this order will have to be tested under the provisions of Indian Arbitration Act in an appropriate forum.

In any enforcement proceedings, FRL would take appropriate steps to ensure that the proposed transaction will proceed unhindered without any delay.

Among other Future Group stocks, Future Consumer (Rs 7.54), Future Enterprises (Rs 9.53) and Future Supply Chain Solutions (Rs 91.20) were locked in 5 per cent lower circuit on the BSE.

RIL, too, was trading 2 per cent lower at Rs 2,070 on the BSE. Reliance Retail Ventures Limited (RRVL) informed the stock exchange that it has entered into the transaction for acquisition of assets and business of Future Retail under proper legal advice and the rights and obligations are fully enforceable under Indian Law.

RRVL intends to enforce its rights and complete the transaction in terms of the scheme and agreement with Future group without any delay, it said. RRVL is a subsidiary of Reliance Industries Limited, and holding company of all the retail companies under the RIL Group.

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Mon, October 26 2020. 10:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.