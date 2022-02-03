Garware Hi-Tech Films lists on the National Stock Exchange

-
ALSO READ
Garware Hi-Tech Films Q2 net profit rises 14.7% to Rs 43.34 crore
Evidence suggests FB is not a prime driver of polarisation: Monika Bickert
Netflix, UNESCO join hands to celebrate India's diverse cultural heritage
Garware Technical Fibres Q1 profit after tax up 80.6% at Rs 31.9 crore
RIL doubling PET recycling capacity, enhance circular economy footprint
-
Garware Hi-Tech Films (formerly Garware Polyester) on Thursday said it has listed its shares on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) to increase investors' participation and enhance shareholder value.
Until now, the company's shares were listed solely on the BSE, Garware Hi-Tech Films said in a statement.
"After launching new product lines, re-branding our products and changing the company's name to align with our new vision and growth strategy, the next logical step was to list on NSE, India's premier stock exchange," Garware Hi-Tech Films Vice-Chairperson and Joint Managing Director Monika Garware said.
Garware added that listing on the NSE will provide an additional platform for new investors to participate in GHFL's growth journey, increase investor participation and enhance value for all shareholders.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU