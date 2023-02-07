JUST IN
Coal import cannot be zero as thermal power projects designed for dry fuels
Stock exchanges up scrutiny of traders whose exposure exceeds income
Balaji Amines slips 6%, hits 52-week low on disappointing Q3 results
Stock of this smallcap company has zoomed 58% in 6 days on strong Q3 result
Stay selective on defensives amid current market volatility: Analysts
CG Power hits new high on heavy volumes; stock surges 18% in one month
Varun Beverages rallies 7% on strong December quarter earnings
Technical chart: Is this the right time to buy Vodafone Idea shares?
Paytm hits over 3-mth high; surges 28% in 2 days on improved Q3 performance
Decoded: What exactly is a public float and why is it so important?
You are here: Home » Markets Â» News
Coal import cannot be zero as thermal power projects designed for dry fuels
icon-arrow-left
Demat additions in Jan hit six-month high to take total past 110 mn
Business Standard

General insurer Go Digit's IPO plan delayed, Sebi returns issue papers

Firm will have to refile for public issue

Topics
General Insurance | IPOs

Khushboo Tiwari  |  Mumbai 

ipo

The capital market regulator has returned Go Digit General Insurance’s initial public offering (IPO) paper. According to the update on Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (Sebi) website, the papers were returned on January 30 with observations, which means the company will have to refile the draft offer document if it intends to go public.

Canada-based Fairfax and cricketer Virat Kohli-backed Go Digit had filed for the public issue on August 17, 2022. In September the regulator had placed the company’s proposed sale in ‘abeyance’, and had sought clarifications from the investor bankers then.

Sebi has not clarified any specific reason for returning the draft papers.

The company’s initial filing showed that it comprised a fresh issuance of equity shares worth Rs 1,250 crore and an offer for sale of 109.4 million equity shares by a promoter and existing shareholders.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on General Insurance

First Published: Tue, February 07 2023. 16:21 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.