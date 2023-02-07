General insurer Go Digit's IPO plan delayed, Sebi returns issue papers

-
The capital market regulator has returned Go Digit General Insurance’s initial public offering (IPO) paper. According to the update on Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (Sebi) website, the papers were returned on January 30 with observations, which means the company will have to refile the draft offer document if it intends to go public.
Canada-based Fairfax and cricketer Virat Kohli-backed Go Digit had filed for the public issue on August 17, 2022. In September the regulator had placed the company’s proposed sale in ‘abeyance’, and had sought clarifications from the investor bankers then.
Sebi has not clarified any specific reason for returning the draft papers.
The company’s initial filing showed that it comprised a fresh issuance of equity shares worth Rs 1,250 crore and an offer for sale of 109.4 million equity shares by a promoter and existing shareholders.
First Published: Tue, February 07 2023. 16:21 IST
