GIFT City gets green certification from Indian Green Building Council

Gujarat International Finance Tec City (GIFT City) was awarded the green cities 'platinum' certification by CII's Indian Green Building Council (IGBC).
GIFT City is India's first Greenfield Smart City to achieve the IGBC Green Cities Platinum rating, a release by the GIFT city said.
Gift city officials said that till now buildings have received green certificates but this is the first entire city to get such ratings.
IGBC recognises several initiatives adopted in the project which include integrated land use, compact city development, 35 per cent public green & open spaces, substantiate housing, transit-oriented development with BRTS, Metro rail connectivity, 100 per cent road network with streetscape and 100 per cent green buildings mandate in the city.
"GIFT City's vision on smart urban development factors in sustainability, being an integral feature of the city with consideration for social, economic and environmental impact, Gift city MD and Group CEO Tapan Ray was quoted as saying in the release.
