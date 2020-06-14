Global markets can retest March lows if infections surge: Christopher Wood

Global markets were volatile last week amid the possibility of a second wave of coronavirus infections and a weaker-than-expected projection of the US economy. Christopher Wood, global head (equity strategy) at Jefferies, tells Puneet Wadhwa that the most positive thing for Indian stocks right now is that the lockdown is ending in most places.

Edited excerpts: Has the rally in global markets since their March'20 lows surprised you? The dramatic rally since April has been driven by liquidity pumped in by the US Federal Reserve (US Fed). The important thing to note here is the ...