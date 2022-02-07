GNFC soars 15%, hits 52-week high on robust Q3 earnings

-
ALSO READ
Breakout seen on Infosys, GNFC daily charts, Vinay Rajani recommends buying
Chart Check: Zuari Global, GSFC, Deepak Fertilisers can rally up to 18%
Sensex snaps 7-day winning run, ends 50 pts down; IRCTC tanks 9%, ITC 6%
Tamil Nadu to become third state to present separate agri budget on Aug 14
Agri-tech firm Samunnati's gross transactions cross Rs 10,000 crore
-
Shares of Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Limited (GNFC) hit a 52-week high at Rs 523.25, on rallying 15 per cent on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in Monday’s intra-day trade in an otherwise subdued market after the company reported best ever quarterly performance in the December quarter (Q3FY22).
The stock of fertilizer and chemical company surpassed its previous 52-week high of Rs 518.20 touched on October 6, 2021. At 09:58 am; the stock was up 12 per cent at Rs 511.30, as compared to 0.63 per cent decline in the Nifty 50 index.
In Q3FY22, GNFC’s consolidated net profit more-than-doubled to Rs 540.78 crore from Rs 242.59 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal. Consolidated revenue from operations grew 58 per cent year-on-year at Rs 2,380 crore. Earnings before interest tax and depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) margins expanded 400 bps at 28 per cent.
GNFC said there has been improved overall production and sales volume performance except for the product mix optimisation (Make Vs. Buy Decisions as well as Upstream Vs. Downstream product choices depending upon the market conditions) due to which the margins are actually enhanced.
However, standing firm against elevated input costs, the margins remained protected mainly due to support of higher realisations on output products front mainly led by chemicals as well as serving profitable product mix, the company said.
In case of fertilizers, the support of government for granting special subsidy to compensate the fertilizer producers mainly of DAP/NP/NPKs came as breather and acted as shield towards minimising the adverse impact on financials, it said.
On outlook, GNFC said that the company is in a position to leverage boom in specific products and optimize, both, realization and profits, with flexible and multiple product basket. The company is confident of stable performance balancing its product mix to serve markets.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU