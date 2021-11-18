JUST IN
IT major Wipro to replace Bajaj Auto in Sensex, effective December 20
Go Fashion IPO subscribed 6.9 times on Day-2 on heavy retail interest

The IPO consists of a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to Rs 125 crore and an OFS of Rs 890 crore

BS Reporter  |  New Delhi 

The initial public offering (IPO) of Go Fashion (India) was subscribed 6.9 times on Thursday. Retail investor portion was subscribed 25 times. The wealthy investor and institutional investor portion were subscribed 2.3 times and 3.24 times, respectively. The IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to Rs 125 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of Rs 890 crore. The price band for the issue is Rs 655-690 per share. At the top end, the company will have a market cap of Rs 3,727 crore. The IPO closes on Monday.

First Published: Thu, November 18 2021. 17:19 IST

