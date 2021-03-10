Godrej Properties shares trim early gains; close mixed on bourses

-
ALSO READ
DLF, Sobha: A good time to buy real estate and related stocks, say analysts
Godrej Properties buys land in Bengaluru for 1.6 mn sq ft housing project
Godrej Properties hits record high after it buys land parcel in Bengaluru
Godrej Properties turns to 'outright land buys' as prices decline
Godrej Properties expects Q4 FY21 to be 'blockbuster' in launches, sales
-
The stock of Godrej Properties trimmed most of its early gains and closed on a mixed note on Wednesday.
In early trade, the scrip surged 5 per cent after the company launched a qualified institutional placement (QIP) issue to raise up to Rs 3,750 crore through the sale of shares.
During the day, it gained 5 per cent to Rs 1,523.90 on BSE. Later, it shed most of the gains to close at Rs 1,458.50, up 0.46 per cent.
On NSE, it settled with a decline of 0.35 per cent at Rs 1,457.90 after rising 4.22 per cent to Rs 1,524.90 during the day.
The QIP committee of the board of directors, in its meeting held on Tuesday, approved and adopted the preliminary placement document in connection with the issue, the company said in a regulatory filing.
It also approved the opening of the issue from March 9.
The panel approved the floor price for the issue at Rs 1,513.39.
Godrej Properties did not disclose the amount it has proposed to raise through QIP.
On Monday, its shareholders had approved the proposal to raise up to Rs 3,750 crore through the issue of securities.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU