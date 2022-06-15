Gold eases as dollar resumes rally in run up to Fed rate hike decision

-
ALSO READ
Dollar hits 20-yr-high amid rising US rates, Ukraine war, China's lockdown
Dollar hits two-decade high against yen, pound near three-week low
Dollar heads for largest weekly fall in 8 months as longs lose faith
Dollar holds firm as investors eye major US Fed policy meeting
Goldman Sachs sees gold prices hitting $2,500/oz by year-end
-
By Kavya Guduru
(Reuters) - Gold gave up small gains in range-bound trading on Tuesday as the dollar resumed its climb and hit a 20-year high, eroding bullion's safe-haven appeal on investor bets of aggressive rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve.
Spot gold fell 0.4% to $1,811.80 per ounce by 12:33 p.m. EDT (1633 GMT), while U.S. gold futures slipped 1% to $1,813.40.
"The main thing driving gold right now is anticipation of a very aggressive Fed when it comes to rates tomorrow, given the recent inflation data," said Bob Haberkorn, senior market strategist at RJO Futures.
The dollar edged higher against a basket of currencies to scale a fresh two-decade high, making gold expensive for overseas buyers. [USD/]
"Short term, this is still looking like a tough environment for gold, but it will eventually resume that safe-haven role. We just need to get beyond this strong dollar," said Edward Moya, senior analyst with OANDA.
Expectations for a 75 basis point hike at the Fed's two-day policy meeting jumped to 96%, according to CME's Fedwatch Tool. Such a hike would be the biggest since 1994, increasing the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion. [FEDWATCH]
Other data showed the producer price index for final demand rose 0.8% in May after advancing 0.4% in April, the Labor Department said, in line with expectations.
"The successful or unsuccessful race to combat inflation before the economy begins to suffer has become a major theme and one that will determine the ultimate direction of gold," Saxo Bank analyst Ole Hansen wrote in a note.
Silver fell 0.7% to $20.91 per ounce, platinum shed 1.4% to $919.65, while palladium rose 0.7% to $1,809.73.
(Reporting by Kavya Guduru in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU