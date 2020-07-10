Gold futures rise on firm spot demand, global cues to RS 48,925 per 10 gram

on Friday rose by Rs 47 to Rs 48,925 per 10 gram in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions on firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for August delivery gained Rs 47, or 0.1 per cent, to Rs 48,925 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 10,087 lots.

Fresh positions built up by participants mainly led to the rise in gold prices, analysts said.

Globally, traded 0.27 per cent higher at USD 1,808.60 per ounce in New York.

