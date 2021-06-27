Gold imports jump multi-fold to $6.91 bn in Apr-May on low base effect

-
ALSO READ
Budget 2021: Govt raises import duty on parts of mobile phones, chargers
Gold prices fall to Rs 47,960 per 10 gm, silver trends at Rs 69,800 a kg
Gold prices remain stable at Rs 47,340 per 10 gm, silver at Rs 69,200 a kg
Hold on to sovereign gold bonds as prices may rebound, say experts
Gold price at Rs 48,900 per 10 gm today, silver trending at Rs 65,000 a kg
-
Gold imports, which have a bearing on the current account deficit, zoomed to USD 6.91 billion (Rs 51,438.82 crore) during April-May 2021 due to low base effect in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to data from the Commerce Ministry.
Imports of the yellow metal had plunged to USD 79.14 million (Rs 599 crore) in the corresponding period last year, the data showed.
Silver imports, however, dipped by 93.7 per cent to USD 27.56 million.
Significant jump in the gold imports has lead to widening of the country's trade deficit, difference between imports and exports, to USD 21.38 billion during April-May this fiscal as against USD 9.91 billion in the year-ago period.
India is the largest importer of gold, which mainly caters to the demand of jewellery industry. In volume terms, the country imports 800-900 tonnes of gold annually.
Gems and jewellery exports increased to USD 6.34 billion during the first two months of the current fiscal as against USD 1.1 billion in the same period previous year.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU