Gold jumps 2% to hit a new lifetime high, silver futures up over 5%

prices jumped by 2.14 per cent to set a new lifetime high record on Tuesday on expectations that developed countries would engage in further monetary easing to prevent their economies from slowing down. This has been supporting the yellow metal’s safe haven appeal amid falling interest rates and returns from other asset classes.

Standard in the popular Zaveri Bazaar in Mumbai added as much as Rs 940 to trade at Rs 44,700 per 10 grams on Tuesday, as against Rs 43,760 on Monday. for delivery in June surged 2.82 per cent to trade at Rs 44,955 per 10 grams in late afternoon trade on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX). May was up by as much as 5.41 per cent to trade at Rs 43,455 per kg.

Since physical are closed, normal dealings in gold are not happening. However, large buyers are purchasing gold on being promised deliveries at a future date.

In order to prevent coronavirus from spreading, several countries have announced a complete lockdown, bringing business activities to a grinding halt. The consequent global recessionary wave has prompted investors to view gold as the only option in which to park their funds for future earnings.

“The United States, the world’s largest economy, has been the worst hit by the Covid-19 pandemic. With no respite in sight in the near future, monetary easing coupled with safe haven buying and the high returns offered during this difficult time has made gold a preferred choice for investors resulting in a sharp spike in its price,” said Gnanasekar Thiagarajan, Director, Commtrendz.





ALSO READ: Coronavirus LIVE: Maharashtra cases top 1000, India death toll at 124

The metal is currently trading at around $1,703 an oz in the international futures market. It had set the new global record of $1,950 an oz in 2011. Spot gold in the international market touched a high of $1,680 an oz before falling to $1,660.

In India, gold has offered returns of nearly 20 per cent in less than a month. With all other asset classes, including equity, bonds and real estate having posted negative returns since the Covid-19 spread was reported first in November 2019, gold has proved to be the only asset to have yielded positive returns.

“Strengthening rupee against the dollar has limited the surge in gold and prices in India,” said Naveen Mathur, Director, Anand Rathi Shares and Stockbrokers Ltd.

The Indian currency was up by 49 paise to close at Rs 75.64 to the dollar on Tuesday.



ALSO READ: BSE revises cut-off time for MF subscription, redemption on StAR platform

Meanwhile, Thiagarajan forecasts gold prices to rise further to $1,750 an oz and then to $1,780 an oz, which works out to Rs 47,000-47,500 per 10 grams in India.

Analysts are also awaiting the Opec meeting on crude oil output cut this Thursday. The proposed production cut of 1.5 million barrels per day would only partially offset the decline in global demand and may not make too much of a difference in either crude prices or the global economy.

International Brent oil futures were trading at $33.9 a barrel, up from $28 two days ago. Crude oil on the MCX was trading at Rs 2,064, up 0.8 per cent.

With almost all leading commodities trading up, MCX iComdex shot up by 2.66 per cent to 8,776.98 points late Tuesday afternoon. Waning demand, however, has pulled down one-carat diamond for May delivery on the Indian Commodity Exchange by 0.9 per cent to Rs 3,800.5.