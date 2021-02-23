Gold jumps by Rs 337 amid gains in global prices; silver up by Rs 1,149

-
Gold prices on Tuesday jumped by Rs 337 to Rs 46,372 per 10 grams reflecting overnight gains in global gold prices, according to HDFC Securities.
The price of the precious metal had closed at Rs 46,035 per 10 gram in the previous session on Monday.
Silver also shoots up by Rs 1,149 to Rs 69,667 per kg, compared with the previous close of Rs 68,518 per kg.
HDFC Securities Senior Analyst Tapan Patel said, "Spot gold prices for 24 karat gold at Delhi traded up by Rs 337 reflecting overnight gains in global gold prices."
In the international market, gold was now trading stready at USD 1,808 an ounce, while silver was at USD 28.08 an ounce.
