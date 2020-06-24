Gold price rises in India with little demand for the physical metal

The price of gold has spiked further in the international market, with spot gold at $1,768 and ounce is at its highest since 2012. Financial investors are buying the precious metal as a safe haven due to rising global economic risk. However, while prices are rising in India also, demand is absent.

Today in Mumbai’s zaveri bazar, 995 purity gold or standard gold opened Rs 48,288 per 10 gram while 999 purity, which is recognised internationally as a good delivery standard, opened at Rs 48,482 per 10 gram. With 3 per cent GST, the price is close to Rs 50,000 and anybody buying a 24-carat, 10-gram gold coin will have to pay over Rs 50,000 as the overall price includes making charges (although few are buying). The Indian Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA) has set the indicative rate for 22 carat gold from which jewellery is made at Rs 46,830 per 10 grams plus GST of 3 per cent.

Debajit Saha, Senior Analyst, at Refinitiv, “In the month of April and May, less than one tonne of the metal was imported for domestic consumption. Though the situation has certainly improved this month with the opening of key markets, the demand is still estimated to be 40 per cent lower than normal. However, paper gold has observed traction. Both sovereign and have seen strong inflows. This sudden increase in inflows could be attributed to the non-accessibility in the domestic market due to the lockdown. Nevertheless, we believe investors might continue to bet on these two products, while physical jewellery demand is not expected to return with any resurgence until the October quarter when festival and wedding demand kicks in.”

In June quarter so far, gold buying in the form of sovereign has been 6.7 tonnes with an investment amount of Rs 3,108 crore. are only financial instruments and no physical gold is bought in the process. In April and May for which data is available, gold exchange-traded funds saw net inflows of Rs 1,546 crore. This comes to around 3.7-3.8 tonnes of gold. ETFs buy physical gold equivalent to the units they sell and hence this is physical

Apart from this, April to June quarter, an industry veteran estimated, demand for gold is expected to be hardly 25 tonnes largely met with old gold lying with jewelers, refineries or sale of old jewellery by customers. For April and may most stores were closed or demand was very thin wherever stores opened. In June some marriage related buying emerged but exchange of old jewellery was also significant. Import in the quarter may be in single digit, one of the worst quarter for import so low.