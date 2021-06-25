Gold price today at Rs 46,190 per 10 gm, silver trending at Rs 67,900 a kg

The price of 22-carat gold on Friday increased to Rs 46,190 for 10 gm from Rs 46,150 on Thursday. Silver was up at Rs 67,900 per kg, according to the Good Returns website.

Gold jewellery price varies across India, the second-largest consumer of the metal, due to excise duty, state taxes, and making changes.

In New Delhi, the price of 22-carat gold was at Rs 46,150 per 10 gm. In Chennai, it was down by Rs 150 to settle at Rs 44,400. The Mumbai rate is Rs 46,190, according to the website.

The price for 24-carat gold edged higher to Rs 47,190 per 10 gm on Friday from Rs 47,150 in the Thursday trading session.

Silver, on Friday, remained at 67,900 per kilogram.

The Indian rupee inched 9 paise higher to 74.18 against the US dollar in early trade on Thursday.

In the global market, languished as US Fed gave mixed signals on interest rate hike even as US Fed reassured that interest rates will not be hiked quickly. Last week the precious metal slid by 6% marking its biggest weekly drop.

Spot gold edged 0.1% higher to $1,771.80 per ounce by 1:51 pm EDT (1751 GMT), stalling an initial uptick on some bargain buying.

US gold futures settled 0.3% down at $1,776.20 an ounce.