Gold price today at Rs 46,190 per 10 gm, silver trending at Rs 68,700 a kg

The price of 22-carat gold on Friday inched up to Rs 46,190 for 10 gm from Rs 45,740 on Thursday. Silver was at Rs 68,700 per kg, according to the Good Returns website.
Gold jewellery price varies across India, the second-largest consumer of the metal, due to excise duty, state taxes, and making changes.
In New Delhi, the price of 22-carat gold was down at Rs 46,150 per 10 gm. In Chennai, it declined to Rs 44,430. The Mumbai rate is Rs 46,190, according to the website.
The price for 24-carat gold edged lower to Rs 47,190 per 10 gm on Friday from Rs 46,740 in the Thursday trading session.
Silver, on Thursday, witnessed a sharp increase of Rs 1,100 to Rs 68,700 from Rs 67,600 per kilogram on Wednesday.
The Indian rupee weakened by 23 paise at 74.55 against the U.S. dollar in opening trade on Thursday amid a lacklustre trend in domestic equities and stronger dollar index weighed on investor sentiment.
In the global market, gold prices gained during the trading session owing to growing concerns over the spread of Delta variant of the coronavirus.The precious metal slid by 6% marking its biggest weekly drop in June.
Spot gold edged 0.1% lower to $1,787.30 per ounce by 1:51 pm EDT (1751 GMT), stalling an initial uptick on some bargain buying.
US gold futures settled 0.3% down at $1,773.40 an ounce.
