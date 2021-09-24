Gold price today at Rs 46,300 per 10 gm, silver selling at Rs 60,600 a kg

Gold (24 carat) is selling at Rs 46,300 per ten gram on Friday in India, down Rs 60 from the previous trade.

Silver is selling at Rs 60,600 per kg, down Rs 300 from yesterday's trading price, according to Good Returns website.

The price of gold varies across India, the second-largest consumer of the metal, due to excise duty, state taxes, and making charges.

In New Delhi and Mumbai, 10 gm of 22-carat gold was selling at Rs 45,750 and 45,300, respectively. In Chennai, the yellow metal was selling at Rs 43,880, according to the website.

In Delhi,10 gm of 24-carat gold is selling at Rs 49,990 and the price in Mumbai is Rs 46,300.

In Chennai, gold this morning is selling at Rs 47,870. For Kolkata, the price is Rs 48,600.