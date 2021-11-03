Gold price today at Rs 46,850 per 10 grams; silver at Rs 64,700 a kg

The price of ten grams of 24-carat on Wednesday increased by Rs 110 to Rs 47,850 from Tuesday's trading price. The price of increased by Rs 300 per kg from Tuesday's price to Rs 64,700.

In Delhi, the rate of 24-carat stands at Rs 51,200 and in Mumbai it is Rs 47,850. Ten grams of 22-carat in Delhi and Mumbai costs Rs 46,950 and Rs 46,850.

Standard 24-carat gold is selling at Rs 49,180 in Chennai on Wednesday, while 10 grams of 22-carat gold is selling at Rs 45,080. In Kolkata, 24-carat gold is selling at Rs 50,100, while 22-carat gold's price is at Rs 47,300.

The rate of gold jewellery varies across the nation due to excise duty, state taxes, and making charges.

In Chennai, the price of 1 kg of is at Rs 68,900 on Tuesday, while in Delhi and Mumbai, the metal is selling at Rs 64,700.