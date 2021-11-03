Gold price today at Rs 46,850 per 10 grams; silver at Rs 64,700 a kg

-
In Delhi, the rate of 24-carat gold stands at Rs 51,200 and in Mumbai it is Rs 47,850. Ten grams of 22-carat gold in Delhi and Mumbai costs Rs 46,950 and Rs 46,850.
Standard 24-carat gold is selling at Rs 49,180 in Chennai on Wednesday, while 10 grams of 22-carat gold is selling at Rs 45,080. In Kolkata, 24-carat gold is selling at Rs 50,100, while 22-carat gold's price is at Rs 47,300.
The rate of gold jewellery varies across the nation due to excise duty, state taxes, and making charges.
In Chennai, the price of 1 kg of silver is at Rs 68,900 on Tuesday, while in Delhi and Mumbai, the metal is selling at Rs 64,700.
