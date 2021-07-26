Gold price today at Rs 46,870 per 10 gm, silver trending at Rs 67,100 a kg

The prices of 22-carat gold in India remained unchanged on Monday at Rs 46,870 per 10 gm. Silver made a gain of Rs 50 compared to yesterday's prices to stand at Rs 67,100 per kg, according to the website Good Returns.

Gold price varies across India, the second-largest consumer of the metal, due to excise duty, state taxes, and making charges.

In New Delhi, the 22-carat gold is trading at Rs 46,850 per 10 gm while, in Mumbai, it is at Rs 46,870. The rate in Chennai is Rs 45,060, according to the website.

The prices of 24-carat gold also remained unchanged in India at Rs 47,870 per 10 gm.

Media reported on Sutday that India's gold imports jumped multi-fold to $7.9 billion (Rs 58,572.99 crore) during the April-June 2021 quarter due to low base effect in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, according to data from the Commerce Ministry.

Silver imports, however, dipped by 93.7 per cent to $39.4 million.