Gold price today at Rs 46,970 per 10 gm; silver trending at Rs 70,000 a kg

The price of 22-carat-gold increased by Rs 220 from the previous day to Rs 46,970 per 10 gm on Thursday. The price of silver fell by Rs 600 from the previous day to Rs 70,000 per kg on Thursday, according to the Good Returns website.

surged up in India following trends from the bullion on faltering dollar value.

Gold jewellery price varies across India, the second-largest consumer of the metal, due to excise duty, state taxes, and making charges.

In Delhi, the price of 22-carat-gold stood at Rs 46,800, in Chennai it was 45,150 and in Mumbai it was 46,970.

The price of 24-carat-gold increased by Rs 220 from the previous day to Rs 47,970 per 10 gm on Thursday.

The Indian Rupee stood at Rs 74.79 against the US Dollar





In the international forum, spot gold was seen at $1,817.30 per ounce; U.S. gold futures at $1,804.20 per ounce.