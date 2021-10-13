Gold price today at Rs 47,030 per 10 gm, silver selling at Rs 61,800 a kg

(24 carat) is selling at Rs 47,030 per 10 gram on Wednesday in India, up Rs 90 from the previous trade.

Silver is selling at Rs 61,800 per kg, up Rs 100 from yesterday's trading price, according to Good Returns website.

The price of jewellery varies across India, the second-largest consumer of the metal, due to excise duty, state taxes, and making charges.

In New Delhi and Mumbai, 10 gm of 22-carat was selling at Rs 46,300 and 46,030. In Chennai, the yellow metal was selling at Rs 44,300, according to the website.

In Delhi, 10 gm of 24-carat gold is selling at Rs 50,510 and the price in Mumbai is Rs 47,030.

In Chennai, gold this morning is selling at Rs 48,320. For Kolkata, the price is Rs 49,200.