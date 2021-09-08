Gold price today at Rs 47,410 per 10 gm, silver selling at Rs 65,000 a kg

-
ALSO READ
Jewellery stocks lose sheen amid renewed Covid-19 restriction, muted demand
Gold price today at Rs 46,490 per 10 gm, silver trending at 63,400 a kg
India's gold demand up 37% YoY in March qtr; global demand dips 23%: WGC
Gold price today at Rs 46,870 per 10 gm, silver trending at Rs 67,500 a kg
Gold price today at Rs 46,660 per 10 gm, silver trending at Rs 67,100 a kg
-
Gold (24-carat) is selling at Rs 47,410 per ten gram on Wednesday in India, down Rs 120 from the previous trade.
Silver is selling at Rs 65,000 per kg, down Rs 300 from yesterday's trading price, according to the Good Returns website.
The price of gold jewellery varies across India, the second-largest consumer of the metal, due to excise duty, state taxes, and making charges.
In New Delhi and Mumbai, 10 gm of 22-carat gold was selling at Rs 46,550 and 46,410, respectively. In Chennai, the yellow metal is selling at Rs 44,740, according to the website.
In Delhi, 10 gm of 24-carat gold is selling at Rs 50,790 and the price in Mumbai is Rs 47,410.
In Chennai, gold this morning is selling at Rs 48,810. For Kolkata, the price is Rs 49,550.
In the global market, on Tuesday, gold retreated over 1.5% and is on course for its biggest intraday drop in a month, as a buoyant dollar and higher yields took the shine off the metal, Reuters reported.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU