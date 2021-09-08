Gold price today at Rs 47,410 per 10 gm, silver selling at Rs 65,000 a kg

Gold (24-carat) is selling at Rs 47,410 per ten gram on Wednesday in India, down Rs 120 from the previous trade.

Silver is selling at Rs 65,000 per kg, down Rs 300 from yesterday's trading price, according to the Good Returns website.

The price of gold varies across India, the second-largest consumer of the metal, due to excise duty, state taxes, and making charges.

In New Delhi and Mumbai, 10 gm of 22-carat gold was selling at Rs 46,550 and 46,410, respectively. In Chennai, the yellow metal is selling at Rs 44,740, according to the website.

In Delhi, 10 gm of 24-carat gold is selling at Rs 50,790 and the price in Mumbai is Rs 47,410.

In Chennai, gold this morning is selling at Rs 48,810. For Kolkata, the price is Rs 49,550.



In the global market, on Tuesday, gold retreated over 1.5% and is on course for its biggest intraday drop in a month, as a buoyant dollar and higher yields took the shine off the metal, Reuters reported.