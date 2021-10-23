Gold price today at Rs 47,460 per 10 gm, silver selling at Rs 65,300 a kg

Ten gram of 24-carat gold was on Saturday selling at Rs 47,460, down Rs 10 from yesterday’s trading price. Silver was at Rs 65,300 per kg, down Rs 200 from yesterday’s trading price, according to the Good Returns website.

Gold jewellery price varies across India, the second-largest consumer of the metal, due to excise duty, state taxes, and making charges.

In New Delhi and Mumbai, 10 gm of 22-carat gold was selling at Rs 46,700 and Rs 46,460, respectively.

In Chennai, the yellow metal was selling at Rs 44,840, according to the website.

In New Delhi, the price of 10 gm of 24-carat gold was Rs 50,950. In Chennai, it is trading at Rs 48,920. The Mumbai rate is Rs 47,460, while it is Rs 49,650 in Kolkata, according to the website.